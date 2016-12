Sports News of Tuesday, 27 December 2016

Source: footballghana.com

2016-12-27

Albert Adomah

Ghanaian international Albert Adomah assisted in Aston Villa 2-1 win over Burton Albion in the English Championship.

Adomah started the game and played the entire minutes to win an important match.

The Ghanaian assisted J. Bacuna’s opener in the 15th minute as he impressed in Villa’s win.

The win moves them to 10th place in the league with 34 points in 23 matches.