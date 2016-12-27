Akufo-Addo not first to assure continuity of projects – George Loh

MP for North Dayi, George Loh

North Dayi Member of Parliament, George Loh has said President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not the first to promise continuity in projects started by previous governments.

According to him, late president John Evans Atta Mills, after coming into office in 2009, assured Ghanaians of continuing projects started by his predecessor and actually continued those projects, therefore, Mr Akufo-Addo will not be the first to take such a course.

His comments follow a promise Nana Akufo-Addo made during a visit to the paramount chief of the Tongo Traditional Area, Tongo Rana Kubilsong Nalebtang, to continue with all the unfinished projects legitimately commenced by the Mahama administration when he officially assumes office.

He also pledged to fulfil all other campaign promises with particular emphasis on re-engineering the private sector as an engine of growth to push the economy to take its proper shape.

But contributing to a discussion on TV3’s New Day programme on Tuesday December 27, Mr Loh said this is “nothing new because President Mills also continued some projects” started by his predecessor.

The lawmaker added: “It is important that you acknowledge the people who started the project.”