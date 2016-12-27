Akufo-Addo, Bawumia visit victims of Trade Fair gas explosion

General News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: ghanaweb.com

Over 40 people have been victimized by the incident, with 11 deaths recorded.

The president-elect of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with his vice, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday, December 25, 2016, visited victims of the La Trade Fair gas explosion.

Akufo-Addo said he was saddened by the incident, especially at the timing of it.

According to him, it should have been a time of rejoicing and merry-making and “if you have the experience these people are having, it is very unfortunate.”

Taking to Facebook on Monday, Nana wrote on his timeline, “On Sunday, December 25, together with the Vice President-Elect of the Republic, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, I visited the victims of last week’s La Trade Fair gas explosion incident. I expressed my deepest sympathies to them, and wished them a speedy recovery”.

More than 40 victims of the explosion are currently on admission at various hospitals in Accra including the 37 Military hospital, Police hospital, La general hospital and the Korle-Bu teaching hospital. So far, 11 people have been reported dead from the explosion.