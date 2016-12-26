This is a season for renewed hope – President-elect Akufo-Addo

General News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: GNA

play videoPresident-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-elect, has said this Christmas season is a period for renewed hope and a time to remember our neighbours in need.

The President-elect in his goodwill message said: “As we give and receive the goodwill of Christ in this Christmas season, let us be mindful of the true meaning of His life on earth, and especially of His greatest commandment Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind… and love your neighbour as yourself.”

I, therefore, on behalf of my wife, Rebecca, my daughters, Gyankroma, Valerie, Dokua, my granddaughters, extend our warmest greetings and best wishes to all Ghanaians celebrating Christmas.

“We encourage all to remain committed to the cardinal principles of Christianity: love, charity and reconciliation,” Nana Akufo-Addo said in a Christmas message copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

“I am aware of the many challenges that confront Ghanaians. We should not see the economic difficulties of today as the blueprint of our tomorrow. There are brighter days ahead. We should continue to stay united and focused on the things that can help us construct the road to a brighter future.

“We enhanced further our democratic credentials through the peaceful, dignified exercise of our democratic franchise. We have, once again, become the toast of the world. I, thus, urge each and every one of us not to do anything to jeopardise the peace and stability we are all enjoying,” the statement said.

Nana Akufo-Addo said: “For my part, I am grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to serve Ghanaians in the coming years.

“I assure you that I am going to devote all my energies towards creating a free and prosperous society of opportunities, where every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of their birth, has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life, and where we can unleash the enterprise and creativity of our people so that we can build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security.

“Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly, and remember to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Let our open hearts and warm smiles help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in need.

“Let us take the time to gather, love, listen and learn from each other, and to remember that together, and with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future of which we can dream. I wish every Ghanaian a Merry Christmas. May the Good Lord bless Ghana”.