Restrict majority influence in parliament – V.C.R.A.C Crabbe

Justice V.C.R.A.C.Crabbe, Commissioner of Statute Law Review Commission

A former Supreme court Judge, Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe wants Members of Parliament to stand out in their contributions in the House by taking positions independent of their party stands on issues.

According to him, the prevailing situation where lawmakers mostly toe party lines on issues on the Floor of Parliament is not the best trend for the country’s democracy.

Speaking at the inauguration of parliamentary training institute, Justice Crabbe who is also the Commissioner of the Statute Law Review Commission said the view of the majority may not always be right.

He added: “That the concept that the majority is always right; that is, that every decision that it arrives starts by voting is wise, not even the most fervent democrat has ever been changed.

The retired supreme court judge also added that the directive principle for state policies and a national development plan should be the main guide to any presidency, not the urge to fulfill campaign promises while in government.

He advised governments not to abandon projects of outgoing administration.