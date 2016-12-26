Probe fuel station claim – Ablakwa to Special Prosecutor

General News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: classfmonline.com

Outgoing Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, outgoing Deputy Minister of Education (Tertiary), has said the Special Prosecutor to be appointed by President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must investigate claims in a section of the Ghanaian media that he owns fuel stations across the country and make the findings public.

His comment follows reports that he lost his wife and child in the gas tanker explosion at La, Accra, which killed nine persons and injured several others last Thursday.

Denying such allegation, Mr Ablakwa wrote on his Facebook wall: “Fortunately, the wishes of evil minds are not the wishes of God Almighty. Also, and for the avoidance of doubt, contrary to the claims in that wicked publication, my wife and I do not own any gas station on this planet.

“It is obvious that the depraved minds who exhibited their ‘unGhanaianness’ by putting this devious article together further sought to perpetuate the cowardly propaganda they began some years back that I own gas stations and that these gas stations are proceeds from corrupt practices. Perhaps, this is an opportune moment to invite the incoming government to launch a full blown investigation into my so-called gas station empire. Additionally, I should observe that the much-anticipated Special Prosecutor must also take interest in this matter. It’s time to move beyond propaganda leaflets, spurious websites, and faceless character assassination and take bold action in the fight against corruption.

“My heartfelt condolences to all bereaved families of the La gas explosion. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and their loved ones including the Alan Kyerematen family. By His stripes we are healed. Permit me to use this rather awkward opportunity to wish my loving wife and pillar a happy birthday. May God grant you long life. You have been a blessing.”