Police on manhunt for suspected cop-killer

General News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: kasapafmonline.com

File Photo

The Police in the Upper west region have began a manhunt for some suspected armed robbers who shot and killed a Police officer over the weekend.

The deceased Constable Edmund Kwakuvi, is said to have been reporting to his post at the district Chief Executive’s residence when the incidence occurred.

The Crime Officer for the Upper West regional Police Service, Supt. Alhaji Fuseini Musah Awinaaba said in an interview that the service is optimistic the culprit will soon be found and brought to book.

“We have left information around with people in the community. Maybe they might have seen such people during the night. So for now we have had not had any concrete information that would lead to the arrest of the people.But we believe that with the enthusiasm shown by the people in the community, they’re going to help us trace the culprits involved and get them arrested,” he said.

According to an eye witness report, the said officer came to buy mobile phone credit at Razak’s store in Wechiau and met one Agba, a civilian, and pleaded with him to give him a lift to his duty post, the DCE’s residence.

While on their way, they reportedly spotted two motor bikes on top speed coming towards them. The police officer, who sat at the back of the rider is said to have signaled the two oncoming riders with a flash light to stop.

The riders immediately upon noticing that the person at the back of the motor was a police officer immediately stopped, got off their bikes and the police officer also got down. Suddenly, the alleged robbers started opening fire on the police officer and in the process he sustained multiple gun shots.

The civilian who picked the police officer however managed to escape unhurt.

He rushed to town and reported the incident. People rushed to the scene and noticed that the armed robbers had already bolted and left a sack of live cartridges at the scene.

The officer was immediately rushed to the District Hospital in Wechiau but was pronounced dead by the medical officer of the facility upon arrival.

The mortal remains of the officer has since been transported to the Wa regional mortuary.