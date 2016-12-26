Plastic rice: FDA seeks information from public

General News of Monday, 26 December 2016

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has asked members of the Ghanaian public to offer information with respect to suspected plastic rice on the market for appropriate action to be taken.

The FDA’s head of communications, James Lartey, has said although the authority believes the plastic rice is not on the market as is being speculated on social media, members of the public who think there is should make information on the location and those behind it available to the FDA for appropriate measures to be taken.

“If you believe you have a sample of the plastic rice, let the FDA know,” he told journalists on Christmas Day, adding: “We (FDA) will continue to do our work by being vigilant…”

His comments follow news of the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, of the Nigerian Customs Service intercepting 102 bags of plastic rice branded ‘Beat Tomato Rice’ with no date of manufacture.

The Customs Area Controller of F.O.U. Comptroller, Mohammed Haruna, last week in Lagos said that the commodity was stored for distribution as yuletide gifts for the public.