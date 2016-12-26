Nazz Official, trending artiste in Northern Ghana

Music of Monday, 26 December 2016

The last couple of months has seen a surge in new entrants unto the Ghanaian music scene, precisely from the savanna regions of Ghana.

Week by week, a new song is released to dispel the notion that good and quality music is only made by artistes based in the south of Ghana.

Nazz Official,known in private life as Alhassan Mohammed Nazeeru, is a Tamale based artiste who appears to have really put in a lot of work to come up with beautiful songs sang in Dagabani and English. The melodies, hooks and verses are just so in sync that dancing becomes less of a struggle.

He has vowed to wow every Ghanaian music lover, as well as music lovers across the world with his style and brand of music.

He dropped his debut single(Money O)that was released on the 20th of September 2016, and also released a peace song for Africa which he dedicated to the peaceful process of the Just ended Ghana elections.

Even with the intense December Elections, Nazz and his management found a way of releasing the mounting tension on the Ghanaian citizens with his Pana Version (Baby Asana)

While there have been lots of debates as to who really killed the Pana refix, the likes of mainstream headline African stars like Sarkodie,Yemi Alade, Stone Bwoy and others have produced different version of the Tekno Pana song, but Nazz Official Pana seem to be the highlight of all the refix.

The highly anticipated Video for (Baby Asana)Pana Refix” is reportedly finished and has been released. The Ghanaian Afro Pop and Soul singer has proven beyond doubt that he is here to stay.