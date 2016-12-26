Mzbel celebrates 37th birthday in 'low-key'

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2016

Mzbel

Mzbel, born Ms. Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, celebrates her 37th birthday today inconspicuously away from the public eye.

Mzbel has had a pretty “dualistic” time with everything she’s been through over the past year. From openly campaigning for President Mahama to her trip to the United States. Then came her subsequent re-endorsement of President J.D. Mahama after his loss at the December polls.

Recently, the controversial songstress suffered the wrath of irate New Patriotic Party (NPP) Supporters who besieged her home demanding her to come out and make a video apologizing to the party’s 2016 flag-bearer.

This resulted in the songstress closing up her Instagram profile and almost completely exiting the public eye.

Be that as it may, birthdays and Christmas’s – especially when they’re one and the same day – shouldn’t be spent in seclusion or solitude, so we hope Mzbel has both a happy birthday and a very Merry Christmas.