Muhammadu Buhari is a man of honour – Omotola Jalade

Entertainment of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2016-12-26

Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde

Top Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekehinde, has urged Nigerians to support president Muhammadu Buhari’s government for now at least based solely on his past records.

Omotola said that the president still has a lot to do to convince but called for patience.

She said, “I am just going to say that I believe that the president, just the president, not until he beyond doubt convinces us that he is actually not for our interests, I think I for now chose to believe him based on his past history.

I want to believe him as a man of honour, I want to believe that he knows what he wants to achieve and I wish everyone will support him for now until he shows us truly that he has ulterior motives. For now we should believe him and trust him.”