I will work for Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians he will put all his energy and attention to ensuring that Ghanaians enjoy quality standard of living under his administration.

In a Christmas message on Facebook, the former attorney general urged Ghanaians to endeavour to spread kindness and love with the less privileged in society as mark the birth of Christ.

“For my part, I am grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to serve Ghanaians in the coming years. I assure you that I am going to devote all my energies towards creating a free and prosperous society of opportunities, where every Ghanaian child, no matter the circumstances of their birth, has a fair chance to strive for a happy and dignified life, and where we can unleash the enterprise and creativity of our people so that we can build a progressive, prosperous Ghana whose citizens live in harmony and security.

“Let us all celebrate the season safely and responsibly, and remember to help those who are less fortunate than ourselves in this season of giving. Let our open hearts and warm smiles help feed those who are hungry and offer comfort to those in need. Let us take the time to gather, love, listen, and learn from each other, and to remember that together, and with the help of God, we can overcome any challenge and achieve any future of which we can dream.

“I wish every Ghanaian a Merry Christmas. May the Good Lord bless Ghana and us all,” he wrote.