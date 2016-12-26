Ghana to name provisional AFCON 2017 squad today

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2016-12-26

Ghana Black Stars squad

Ghana coach Avram Grant could name his provisional 30-man squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations today (Monday) after meeting the team’s management over the team.

According to the country’s biggest sports newspaper Graphic Sports, the Ghana FA (GFA) has summoned the head coach of the Black Stars, Avram Grant, to fly down from the UK to defend his provisional list for the upcoming tournament in Gabon.

The Black Stars coach forwarded the provisional list to the GFA last week for its perusal prior to the commencement of the team’s preparations towards the tournament in Accra on Wednesday.

The Black Stars Management Committee were not keen to discuss the list in the absence of Grant and, therefore, entreated the FA to impress upon the coach to fly down to defend his selection.



The Committee will meet to deliberate on the coach’s provision list, among other related issues regarding the tournament.



It is expected that immediately after the meeting the squad will be released to avoid any leaks to the media.



Despite this some players have already confirmed that they have received their invites to play for the Black Stars and that includes Qatar-based Rashid Sumaila, Schalke striker Bernard Tepketey and Austria-based hotshot Raphael Dwamena.



There is the belief that the Israeli will give calls-up to Latif Blessing and some of the Ghana Premier League players.



Regular names like Mubarak Wakaso, Baba Rahman, Asamoah Gyan and Jonathan Mensah are all expected to be in the team.

The Black Stars will start camping on Wednesday ahead of the competition, which kicks off on 14 January 2017

The Black Stars, who have been pitted against Egypt, Uganda and Mali in Group D, will spend at least ten days in the Middle East to fine tune before travelling to Gabon.