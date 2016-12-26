Death toll in La gas explosion rises to 11

File photo: Victims at the hospital

Two more victims who were caught up in the La gas explosion at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra on Thursday have died.

This brings the total number of deaths to 11 with 42 others receiving treatment after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

The nurse on duty told Joy News’ Efua Evans-Chinery who was at the Burns Unit Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where the latest death was recorded on Saturday and Sunday said the deceased suffered severe burns.

At the 37 Military Hospital where four victims are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), most of the victims are responding to treatment.

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his tour of the Hospital on Sunday sympathised with the victims and pleaded with doctors to do all they can to save the lives of those still on admission.

“It is a sad occasion that Christmas which is supposed to be a time of joy, people have had to experience this. It is very unfortunate,” he said.

Health Minister, Alex Segbefia was also at the hospital on Friday and promised the best of care for the patients.

He added government will foot the bills.