CK Akunnor backs Ghana to win AFCON 2017

Soccer News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2016-12-26

CK Akonnor

Dreams FC coach and Black Stars scout Charles Kwabena Akunnor has tipped Ghana to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations despite recent poor form.

The former Black Stars captain insists he will not be startled if Ghana win for the first time in more than 30 years.

“I’m very, very confident that this time around we’re going to win the Nations Cup and have no doubt that the boys will fight hard to annex the trophy. We need to be ready in terms of massive preparation for the tournament. There are a lot of things we need to do before we can attain this ultimate goal.’’

“I think the boys are ready – physically and mentally – and are eager to make it in the tournament next month. “I hope we all saw it in the last edition as we came close to winning it and so I’m still confident that we shall make it this time around.”

The Black Stars have been paired in Group D alongside seven-time champions Egypt, Uganda, and Mali.