Cannabis Plants Disguised As Christmas Tree In England

In England, police officers made a shocking discovery during a drug raid when they found cannabis plants decorated in the form of a Christmas tree.

On Wednesday, Gloucestershire police raided a house in the town of Cheltenham. They found a small marijuana farm that included the tree.

A man and woman were arrested on suspicion of cultivating maeijuana. They posted bail with a hearing scheduled for February.

Drugs and equipment also were seized in the raid.

The police department got in a festive mood by posting a photo of the tree on Twitter with the words: ”Not your traditional Xmas Tree!”

Glocuestershire police are looking to combat the illegal operation.





