Augusco to open Sprite Ball title defence against Osu Presec

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2016
Source: Graphic.com.gh
2016-12-26
The draw for the Sprite Ball Championship has taken place with interesting matchups to look forward to when the competition begins on December 28 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.
Defending champion St. Augustine’s College headlines the boys division in Group A with Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC-Osu), Mawuli Senior High School and debutant Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.
However, Group C’s group of death makeup sets up the competition for a wonderful display of talent and rivalry. Four time winners Mfantsipim School has been drawn against 2014 Champions Keta Senior High School, Prempeh College and Sacred Heart Senior High School. The latter is making its debut in the competition.
Due to the absence of Awudome and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High Schools respectively, the female division was dwarfed to just eight competing teams.
Reigning champions Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion School has a fairly easy draw as it comes up against West Africa Senior High School, Methodist Girls Senior High School (Manfe) and Three Town Senior High School.
Group B is the division’s death group as it houses Accra Wesley Girls Senior High, Wesley Girls Senior High School from Cape-Coast, Ahantaman and Kumasi Girls Senior High Schools respectively.
Below is a full list of the groups:
Boys Division
Group A
St. Augustine’s College
PRESEC-Osu
Mawuli Senior High School
Kumasi Anglican senior High School
Group B
Pope John Senior High School
PRESEC-Legon
St. John’s School
Adisadel College
Group C
Mfantsipim School
Sacred Heart Senior High
Keta Senior High Technical School
Prempeh College
Group D
Opoku Ware Senior High School
Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School
Ghana Senior Technical School
Koforidua Senior Technical School
Group A?
Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion School
West Africa Senior High School
Methodist Girls Senior High School
Three Town Senior High School
Group B
Accra Wesley Girls High School
Wesley Girls High School
Ahantaman Girls Senior High School
Kumasi Girls Senior High School