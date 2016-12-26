Augusco to open Sprite Ball title defence against Osu Presec

Sports News of Monday, 26 December 2016

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The 2016 edition of the Sprite Basketball competition commences on December 28 at El-Wak.

The draw for the Sprite Ball Championship has taken place with interesting matchups to look forward to when the competition begins on December 28 at the El Wak Stadium in Accra.



Defending champion St. Augustine’s College headlines the boys division in Group A with Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC-Osu), Mawuli Senior High School and debutant Kumasi Anglican Senior High School.

However, Group C’s group of death makeup sets up the competition for a wonderful display of talent and rivalry. Four time winners Mfantsipim School has been drawn against 2014 Champions Keta Senior High School, Prempeh College and Sacred Heart Senior High School. The latter is making its debut in the competition.

Due to the absence of Awudome and T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High Schools respectively, the female division was dwarfed to just eight competing teams.

Reigning champions Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion School has a fairly easy draw as it comes up against West Africa Senior High School, Methodist Girls Senior High School (Manfe) and Three Town Senior High School.

Group B is the division’s death group as it houses Accra Wesley Girls Senior High, Wesley Girls Senior High School from Cape-Coast, Ahantaman and Kumasi Girls Senior High Schools respectively.

Below is a full list of the groups:

Boys Division

Group A



St. Augustine’s College



PRESEC-Osu



Mawuli Senior High School



Kumasi Anglican senior High School

Group B



Pope John Senior High School



PRESEC-Legon



St. John’s School



Adisadel College

Group C



Mfantsipim School



Sacred Heart Senior High



Keta Senior High Technical School



Prempeh College

Group D



Opoku Ware Senior High School



Ghana Lebanon Islamic Senior High School



Ghana Senior Technical School



Koforidua Senior Technical School

Group A?



Aggrey Memorial Mount Zion School



West Africa Senior High School



Methodist Girls Senior High School



Three Town Senior High School

Group B



Accra Wesley Girls High School



Wesley Girls High School



Ahantaman Girls Senior High School



Kumasi Girls Senior High School