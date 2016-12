Rashida's 'Malafaka' video wins Jigwe Viral Video of the year award

Entertainment of Friday, 23 December 2016

2016-12-23

play videoRashida Black Beauty receiving her award.

Rashida Black Beauty’s ‘Malafaka’ video has won the 2016 edition of Jigwe Viral Video award.

The Jigwe Awards seeks to honour key personalities, organisations and individuals who have made significant headlines during the year which were most talked about.

Rashida became popular when her video in which she insulted her boyfriend for dumping her for another girl went viral.

She was nominated after her video became much talked about on social meadia and and her interview on Viasat 1 TV.

Videos nominated for the Viral video category were; Gifty Osei’s Make-Up Wahala, Pastor Talks About His Virginity, Rashida Malafaka Video, Mahama Corruption, Obinim Translation, Kafui Dey sleeps on set, Togo Borga, I Can’t Think Far but Rashida’s ‘Malafaka’ stood tall among them.

Fancy Gadam, Selly Galley, Obour, others also won awards in other categories

Here is the full list of the winners

JIGWE VIRAL VIDEO

Rashida Malafaka Video

JIGWE CELEBRITY SLAYER (FEMALE)

Selly Galley

JIGWE CELEBRITY SLAYER (MALE)

Okyeame Kwame

JIGWE NEW ACT (DISCOVERY)

Fancy Gadam

JIGWE SIX PACKER

Obour

JIGWE ?NY? SOCIAL MEDIA ANKA

Achipalago

JIGWE NEWS HEADLINER

EC & Charlotte Osei

JIGWE SPIRITUAL HEADLINER

Owusu Bempah Predicts Election

JIGWE CELEBRITY FEUD

Sarkodie Vrs M.anifest

JIGWE PROMISE OF THE YEAR

1 District 1 Factory

JIGWE VIRAL IMAGE

Kalyppo

JIGWE CELEBRITY ENDORSER

A-Plus

JIGWE CAMPAIGN SLOGAN Onaapo

JIGWE COMEDIAN OF THE YEAR

DKB

JIGWE BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

Ameyaw Debrah

JIGWE RUMOURED CELEBRITY COUPLE

Becca and Bisa K’dei

JIGWE ARTISTE (MALE)

Sarkodie

JIGWE ARTISTE (FEMALE)

Wiyaala

JIGWE MUSIC GROUP OF THE YEAR

Galaxy

JIGWE CELEBRITY COUPLE

Okyeame Kwame & Annica

JIGWE KPAKPAKPA

DKB

JIGWE BEST DRESSED POLITICIAN

President John Mahama

JIGWE BODACIOUS STEATOPYGOUS

Jocelyn Dumas

JIGWE BACHELOR

Patrice Amegashie

JIGWE BACHELORETTE

Berla Mundi

JIGWE ATHLETE

Game Boy Tagoe

JIGWE RTG

Stephanie Benson