Soccer News of Saturday, 24 December 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Patrick Asmah

Avellino defender Patrick Asmah suffered a sixth-minute injury and was replaced in the Derby della Campania against Salernitana on Saturday in the Serie B.

The former Ghana youth international seemed to have pulled a muscle when he moved in to tackle an opponent.

He had to stretchered off the field and had to be replaced by Marco Perrotta.

Asmah is on loan from Serie B side Atalanta and has made 15 appearances.