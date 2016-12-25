Daddy Lumba goes raunchy with 'Enko Den' video

Music of Saturday, 24 December 2016

play videoDaddy Lumba

Just when we thought legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kojo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba would leave fans dry with no music this festive season, the music star has a new one.

Titled Enko Den, we see the musician serenaded by a bevy of young ladies in eye-catching outfits.

It is often said that, once a soldier, always a soldier and so you expect to hear Lumba weave words around what he actually means to say.

The song was produced by RoRo.

