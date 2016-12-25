Avram Grant to spring suprises in AFCON squad

Soccer News of Saturday, 24 December 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2016-12-24

Ghana Black Stars

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to make changes to his team that will play in the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Qatar-based defender Rashid Sumaila and an even bigger surprise Bernard Tepketey are rumored to have been called up for the biannual competition.

Grant is keeping cards close to his as he wants to get it right with the call ups that he will make.

There is the belief that the Israeli will give calls up to Latif Blessing and some of the Ghana Premier League players.