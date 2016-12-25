Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Akufo-Addo, NDC stars at Efya Girl Talk Concert 2016

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2016

Afia Schwarzenegger has proven on countless occasions that she is a hilarious lady.

Afia became John The Baptist at the 23rd December organised event when she appeared on stage to pave way for the headline act, Efya to rock the audience.

The comedienne took her time to make fun of many renowned personalities in the country. She teased NDC celebrities like Nana Addo, Mzbel, John Dumelo, Tracey Boakye and others.

She remixed Mzbel’s “16 Years” hit song at the event and everybody at the concert was on the floor laughing. You need to watch Afia’s remix version song.

Not just did she give the audience her rendition of Mzbel’s song, she also had her own version of Becca’s “Why3 De3 Odo Ay3 Me”