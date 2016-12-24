What attracts each other must constantly be renewed – Annica

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2016

2016-12-22

Annica and husband, Okyeame Kwame were adjudged #JigweAwards2016 Celebrity Couple of the Year

Anicca Nsiah Appau, wife of Hiplife artist, Okyeame Kwame, has noted that it is necessary for couples to constantly renew what attracted them to each other in order for their marriage or relationship to last long.

Receiving the Jigwe award for Celebrity Couple of the Year 2016, Annica, an excited minced no word when she was pressed to advise couples on how to make their marriage last. “What attracts each other must constantly be renewed,” the mother of two simply stated.

Annica and Okyeame Kwame beat stiff competition from six other celebrity couples to win the award. They are Shatta Wale & Shatta Michy, Sarkodie & Tracy Sarkcess, Kwaw Kese & Pokuaa, Okyeame Quophi & Stacey Amoateng, Chris Attoh & Damilola, and Sulley Muntari and Menaye.

Okyeame Kwame also won Jigwe Celebrity Slayer of the Year (male) award, beating Kofi Kapito, Bola Ray, KKD, and TooSweet Annan.

The 2016 edition of Jigwe Awards was held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Thursday, and was sponsored by Boardroom Men’s Grooming Centre, Zaina Lodge, Dusk Capital Limited, and Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, and also in partnership with some media houses, including Citi FM.