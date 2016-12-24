I’ll welcome every opportunity to continue serving the industry – Socrate Sarfo

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 December 2016

2016-12-22

Socrate Safo

Movie Producer and Critic Socrate Sarfo is lobbying his way through to get a ministerial position in the yet-to-be-formed Nana Akufo-Addo government.

Though some groups and individuals in the Creative Arts industry are massively campaigning for the producer, he has also shown interest for the position.

“Ninety percent of my adult life has been spent in the Creative Arts industry. I have lived it, nurtured people and helped develop the industry. I will welcome every opportunity to continue serving the industry,” Socrate posted on his Facebook Timeline.

As a co-convener of the Creative Arts for Change (CAFC), a pressure group from the creative arts that supported the President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, Socrate was instrumental in drawing up the creative arts agenda of the NPP in its 2016 manifesto.