YouTuber Recreates ‘Super Mario Run’

A YouTube filmmaker and parkour stuntman came together to bring the famous Nintendo mobile game “Super Mario Run” to life.

Videographer Devin Graham, known on YouTube as devinsupertramp, filmed parkour/free run athlete Calen Chan performing stunts across various locales dressed as Mario in order to rescue the kidnapped Princess Peach.

The parody begins with the princess being captured by a group of bickering “Shy Guys” as Chan scales obstacles in an urban area, a snowy mountain, and ultimately a desert area while performing moves similar to the ones used by Mario in the game.

After collecting several coins, briefly meeting up with Toad and travelling through a series of green pipes, Chan managed to track down Princess Peach and her captors as their car broke down.

As Chan cracks his knuckles in preparation for the confrontation with the Shy Guys, Princess Peach uses the opportunity to break free and subdue the enemies herself.





