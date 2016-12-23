Giant Golden Door To Nowhere Mounted On Chinese Building

A giant golden door which leads to nowhere has been installed atop the roof of a building in China.

The 26-foot-tall door has been drawing attention from locals.

The giant door was mounted on a building in Chongquing, where it stands alone with nothing on either side but the outside air.

The meaning behind the door was unclear, although it appeared to be an apparent decorative touch,

The door has been nicknamed the “door of god” by locals due to its size and position on top of the building.





