Lifestyle: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned: Don’t be one, really!

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 December 2016

Source: LovePanky.com

2016-12-21

File photo

There’s not a woman alive who hasn’t had those crazy eyes spinning. Yes, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but don’t make us all look bad!

We all know about Hurricane Katrina. Like Katrina, when a woman has been screwed over, there is no place that is safe from her wrath. Okay, so the phrase, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, may just be a stereotype, but who among us hasn’t plotted and planned for making people who’ve made our lives miserable feel the same thing?

Karma may be a bitch, but she doesn’t even hold a candle to the revenge that a woman can unleash on either a man or woman who has messed with her in one way or another. The problem is that what goes around comes around, and there are times when revenge may be sweet, but being a good person is sweeter.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scored – 10 reasons why you should turn the other cheek

The best thing you can do to get back at a guy who mistreated you, cheated on you, or just didn’t know what he had, is to move on and not give him the time of day.

Before you decide to call up the depths of hell to unleash on the person who did you wrong, think about all these reasons you should learn to turn the other cheek and let fate do its own thing. That way, you’ll stop your head from turning 360 degrees and screaming hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

#1 Don’t give him the satisfaction. He’s not that special. If someone scorned you, then don’t waste another moment thinking about them. Clearly, you have already invested too much time into someone who wasn’t doing the same. If he treated you like you were insignificant, you aren’t going to change his mind by acting all crazy.

#2 Don’t prove him right. Most guys rationalize their behavior by setting the women in their lives off. If you take revenge or do something evil, that will do nothing but give him more reason to blame the failure of your relationship on you. We sometimes live up to the expectations that people put on us. Don’t live up to his. Instead, live up to your own by showing your maturity and moving on without leaving tread marks.

#3 Take the high road. Remember, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is not taking the high road. I know that sometimes it feels really good to wish others ill, but it doesn’t always get you the results you want.

Being vengeful takes a lot of energy and won’t make you feel like a good person. If you walk away holding your head high and with dignity, then you never have to think twice about your behavior. You conducted yourself with class and grace.

#4 Being ugly makes you ugly. When he tells the story of what happened between the two of you, don’t let him tell one of your ugliness. Being ugly just makes you ugly, and that is not what you want to leave behind when you go.

#5 It might come back to bite you later on. Those of us who live in small towns know that shit always comes back to bite us in the ass. Karma is a bitch, and it loves coming after someone after they have been one.

Imagine sometime in the future when you like a guy, and he hears the story about what you did to get revenge on your ex… he will probably consider your past before making a future with you.

#6 It probably won’t give you the satisfaction you are looking for. Ah… is there anything better than the feeling of revenge? Actually, the thought of revenge is always way more satisfying that the real thing. Typically, when we do things out of spite, they never work out the way that we want. Revenge usually involves us losing our sense of right and wrong and taking it too far. In the end, you will probably end up feeling stupid and wishing that you’d just left it alone. So, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned is really overrated.

#7 The best way to gain revenge is to be happy and loved. The best revenge that you can ever impose on a guy who messed with you is to find someone else to take his place. Guys who mistreat women feel powerful, and if you spend your time plotting and planning, you are only giving him more power.

The best way to get revenge is to move on and never give him another thought. He will feel worse about you not caring enough even to make a move, than anything you can think of to get back at him. It will only give him ammunition against you.

#8 Leave him guessing. If he knows that he did you wrong, then just leave him guessing. The anxiety of wondering what you are going to do is better than any real thing that you can do. Constantly having to watch his back, sometimes not making a move is more of a move than doing something ridiculous.

#9 You could end up in trouble. Sometimes revenge might be damaging his car, or doing something to his house like breaking in. There are times when you can take revenge too far, and if you do, you’ll end up paying for your mistakes.

Remember, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned isn’t a defense if you get arrested or taken to court for doing something to his property, or even to him. Do you really think that hell hath no wrath like a woman scorned is worth going to jail? Nope.

#10 You’re an adult. There is a certain way that adults are supposed to behave, and getting revenge on someone is the way that children behave. As adults, we are supposed to be able to handle our emotions and guide our behaviors with maturity.

Instead of doing something stupid and thinking that you will “show him,” show him you are adult enough to walk away and say “adios.”