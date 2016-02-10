No special feeling after netting winning goal – Benard Ofori

Soccer News of Monday, 8 February 2016

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2016-02-08

Benard Ofori

Medeama SC new kid Benard Ofori says he had a normal feeling after scoring the winning goal for his side in their Super Cup game against AshantiGold last Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

According to the 25-year old goal poacher, he had no special feeling after scoring the goal as he knew it is his responsibility to score goals.

Ofori became the hero for Medeama when his late strike secured the Super Cup trophy for the Tarkwa-based club after he beautifully connected Daniel Amoah’s pass to put Fatau Dauda away.

“It was a normal feeling because I’m a striker, my job is to score goals and that was what I did against Ashgold. So it was a normal feeling,” Ofori said after the game.

Ofori joined Medeama on a two-year deal from Bekwai-based New Edubiase United after snubbing Hearts of Oak.