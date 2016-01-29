Black Star International Film Festival launched

Movies of Friday, 29 January 2016

2016-01-29

Black Star International Film Festival

Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) has been officially launched in Accra, as part of efforts to help bridge the local and international film industry.

According to the Executive Director, Juliet Asante, through the Black Star International Film Festival, they would open the door to stories that drive the narrative of Africa.

This she said, will also pave way for African film makers to share their experiences with international audience while allowing international filmmakers also to share in the rich culture of Africa.

“We believe that the images we see and stories we tell are important to who we are as a people”, she stated.

According to her, Ghana is poised to welcome film makers from around the globe annually to celebrate the Art of Filmmaking.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism and Creative Arts Hon. Dzifa Gomashie, lauded the initiative. “This is a timely platform being created to help make our movie industry to the next level.”

She has therefore urged stakeholders to endeavour to make the initiative resounding success.

The Sector Minister also pledged her outfit’s support to help achieve the desired goal.

An award-winning Filmmaker, writer, Producer and a respected voice in the Nigerian movie industry and also the Executive Director of the popular I- Represent International Documentary Film Festival Lagos, Mr. Femi Odugbemi expressed admiration for the initiative and pledged his support to the success of the Festival.

The Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) is set up to research global industry policies, to mobilize and sensitize stakeholders and to identify partners to advocate for Industry friendly policies.

The annual festival that brings together film makers from all over the world , will screen and celebrate films and their makers.

The Festival will take place in August 2016.