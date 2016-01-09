NPP Wants Asiedu Nketia Jailed Over Pink Sheets







The Chairman of the Legal and Constitutional Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Mike Oquaye, has given the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia a 24-hour ultimatum to validate allegations that the NPP forged pink sheets in the election petition case. According to Mike Oquaye, Asiedu Nketia’s comments brings the Supreme Court into disrepute “and for that matter must be charged with contempt because he is putting words into the mouth of the Supreme Court and then hanging the Supreme Court over something that did not happen.”

Mr Asiedu Nketia, on Wednesday, called for the arrest of the NPP’s vice presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for allegedly fabricating falsehood in relation to allegations of names of foreign nationals on Ghana’s voters’ register. The NDC scribe also described as fake pink sheets presented by the NPP at the Supreme Court as evidence in the 2012 election petition case in a bid to portray the election as flawed.

“…They printed fake pink sheets and tendered them in, in the Supreme Court. All that was done, was that the Supreme Court just rejected them. Nothing has happened up till today and they come to deceive the Electoral Commission again by printing fake Togolese register, pick peoples pictures on the register and presented them as Togolese and presented some documentation and writing French on those things and claiming it is Togolese register,” added Asiedu Nketia. But speaking on Eyewintess News on Friday, Mr. Oquaye accused Asiedu Nketia of mischief and said Asiedu Nketia should be punished if he fails to validate his claims. “If he is not able to prove that immediately, then he is the author of falsehood and he must be dealt with according to law,” he said. Mike Oquaye held fast to his ultimatum saying, “I am telling him me to meet me and Dr Bawumia at the Police headquarters and the moment he gets there within the next 24 hours… then Interpol will be contacted and we shall see who will go home.”

