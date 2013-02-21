Book on strategies for making good grades at the university launched

Accra, Feb. 20, GNA – A book on 10 strategies for making good grades at the university has been launched in Accra.

The 31-paged book is authored by Robert Nii Arday Clegg, a lawyer and media practitioner.

It was launched by Dr Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church on Wednesday to provide guidance to students both in second cycle school level as well as those in the Universities.

Nii Clegg in his remarks, expressed concern about the standard of education in the country.

He raised the consciousness of the public to the fact that the current standard of education and the fact that the West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSE) certificates were recognized only in English speaking West African countries, was worrying.

He said it did not present good opportunities for the country’s youth since they were limited to pursue higher academic goals in most western countries with such certificates.

He said it was therefore important that students were encouraged to appreciate the relevance of education to their future development, so that they would strive to attain higher grades, which would qualify them for the pursuance of other higher courses abroad.

The book, therefore, attempts to present ways in which students could utilize all their time, energy and resources available to them to maximise their performance outcomes by attaining higher grades in theirs exams for further studies abroad.

The book is easy to read as it used simple concepts to encourage students to adopt strategies such as consistency in attending lectures, making notes out of their lecture notes and reading them constantly.

Dr Otabil commended the author for his effort and commitment to promoting quality education in the country.

He urged students and teachers to patronize the product and share the knowledge with others to help improve upon the standards of education in Ghana.

The first three copies of the book were auctioned for 1,500, 1,000 and 500 Ghana cedies respectively.

